Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects  the anticipatory bail application of former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh

Chandigarh, September 23: The Punjab and Haryana High Court today rejected the anticipatory bail application of former Gurdaspur SP Salwinder Singh, who was in the news during the January terror attack at Pathankot air base.

Salwinder’s plea was rejected in a case of alleged sexual harassment and corruption.

The bail plea of Salwinder has been rejected by Justice MMS Bedi, said complainant’s counsel Rajesh Kapila, reports zeenews.com.

The case was filed by an accused in a rape case, alleging that Salwinder had sexually harassed his wife and demanded Rs 50,000 for dropping the case against him.

The counsel said the bail plea was rejected by the court on various grounds, including that Salwinder could tamper with the investigation.

On August 22, the high court had given Salwinder relief by restraining Punjab Police from arresting him in the case.

He is at present posted as assistant commandant of 75th battalion of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP). Salwinder was earlier refused bail by a court in Gurdaspur, following which he had moved the high court.

The complaint was made by the woman’s husband during Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s Sangat Darshan programme.

Salwinder was booked by Punjab police on August 3.

The former Gurdaspur SP had been in the headlines during and in the aftermath of the Pathankot attack for claiming that he was abducted by the terrorists on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 before they attacked the Indian Air Force Base.