Punjab Assembly elections: Congress Party leads in 72 seats.

Chandigarh/Punjab, March 11: According to latest updates, Congress Party is leading in 72 among 117 seats in Punjab. This gives a major setback to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well.

Another 59 seats are needed to form the government.

The latest trends from Punjab show the SAD-BJP coalition is heading in 27 seats while the AAP has got 27 seats so far.

SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia is leading from Majitha by 6,549 votes.

Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu is leading from Amritsar East seat while AAP’s Gurpreet Singh Ghughi is leading from Batala constituency.

Punjab Congress vice-president Sunil Jakhar is trailing from the Abohar constituency by 3,485 votes.

Sounding confident, Congress leader Harish Chaudhary affirmed that the Congress would form the government with an independent majority in Punjab.

“People have committed their belief upon us. They are with us,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, festivities have begun outside the Congress’ office in Chandigarh.

The former election, held in 2012, ended in a majority of seats being won by governing SAD-BJP and making Parkash Singh Badal as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

A Legislative Assembly election was carried out in Punjab on February 4 to elect the 117 members of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The voter attendance for the Punjab Assembly election was recorded at 78.6 percent.

The results of the election will be declared in a couple of hours. (ANI)