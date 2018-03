Punjab Assembly Polls 2017: AAP announced third list of candidates

Chandigarh, Oct 07: The Aam Aadmi Party today released its third list of candidates announcing 28 more candidates.

The party had announced 32 candidates for Punjab in August.

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The new party is expected to give a tough fight to the ruling NDA and opposition Congress in both states in the polls scheduled next year.

The list includes prominent names such as Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Kanwar Sandhu, Jagtar Singh Sanghera and Pehalwan Kartar Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

THE LIST

Bholath-Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Bhoa-Vinod Kumar

Dinanagar- Joginder Singh Chhina

Dera Baba Nanak- Gurpartap Singh

Tarn Taran- Pehlwan Kartar Singh

Nakodar- Jagtar Singh Sanghera

Shahkot- DR Amarjit Singh Thind

Jalandhar West- Darshan Lal

Adampur- Hans Raj Rana

Mukerian- Sulakhan Singh Jaggi

Sujanpur- Kulbhushan Singh Minhas

Hoshiarpur- Paramjit Singh Sachdeva

Banga- Harjot Kaur

Nawanshahar- Charanjit Singh Channi

Kharar-Kanwar Sandhu

Jagraon- Sarabjit Kaur Mannuke

Nihal Singhwala- Manjit Singh Bilaspur

Dharamkot- Dr Ranjodh Singh

Gidderbaha- Jagdeep Singh Sandhu

Mansa- Nazar Singh

Bhadaur- Tirmal Singh

Mehal Kalan- Kulwant Singh Pandori

Samana- Jagtar Singh Rajla

Fatehgarh Sahib- Lakhbir Singh Rai