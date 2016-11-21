Punjab Assembly Polls: Bains brothers likely to join hands with AAP

Chandigarh, Nov 21: The Bains brothers, who were part of Awaaz-e-Punjab front, are likely to go with Aam Aadmi Party on Monday for contesting the Punjab Assembly polls next year.

Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, who have announced their resignation as MLAs during the special session of the Assembly on November 16 here over the river water-sharing issue, are expected to announce their move in a press conference on Monday.

Though the brothers could not be contacted, an AAP leader said a press conference will be held on Monday in which the Bains brothers and AAP convenor Gurpreet Singh Waraich and Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh will jointly address the media.

He said the decision came after several meetings held between AAP leaders and Bains brothers.

“There will be an alliance with the Bains brothers,” AAP’s national organisation building head Durgesh Pathak said last night, adding both leaders met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal who was on Punjab tour on Sunday.

The Bains brothers from Ludhiana had floated Lok Insaaf Party. Simarjit was its president and his brother the chairman.

They were part of Awaaz-e-Punjab front which was floated by cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Awaaz-e-Punjab had been claiming that it was in talks with both Congress and AAP for entering into an alliance for the Assembly polls.