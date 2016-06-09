Punjab CM Badal distances himself from Udta Punjab row

Chandigarh, June 9 : Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said it is not his or his government’s concern if the film Udta Punjab, themed on the problem of drug addiction in the state, was censored or banned, choosing to distance himself from the raging controversy.

While the Bollywood fraternity is uniting against the film certification board and its chief Pahlaj Nihalani for recommending a large number of cuts before the film’s release, the Punjab Chief Minister was quoted by CNN IBNS saying that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party government has nothing to do with the censoring of the film.

“I don’t know about the issue. Whether it is getting censored or banned is not the concern of the Punjab government,” Badal was quoted saying by the channel.

Earlier, Badal’s party SAD had protested the film which is based on the drug menace in Punjab.

Under the banner of Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, the Bollywood film industry united on Wednesday to back the film Udta Punjab which is facing the ire and scissors of the Censor Board, making co-producer Anurag Kashyap say that it was sad that filmmakers needed to justify their honesty and integrity today at every point.

Central Board of Film Certification ( (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani became the target of everyone’s anger as they demanded his immediate removal.

CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalni has said the film’s cuts have nothing to do with the elections in Punjab and that co-producer Anurag Kashyap’s charges against him are “baseless.”