Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, and council gave its nod to remove hotels, restaurants and clubs from restrictions on serving of liquor within 500 meters of highways

Chandigarh , June 19: Ahead of the state budget, the Punjab Council of Ministers (CoM), led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday gave its nod to remove hotels, restaurants and clubs from the restrictions on serving of liquor within 500 meters of highways.

The Council of Ministers gave its nod a proposal to amend Section 26-A of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, for fixing the location of liquor vends on National and State Highways.

By amending Section 26-A of Punjab Excise Act, 1914, all ambiguities for serving of liquor at hotel, restaurants and clubs would be removed by adding provisions whereby it is cleared that no retail vend would be opened within 500 meter of the National and State Highways, but these restrictions shall not apply to the hotels, restaurants and clubs situated on the National and State Highways.

The CoM gave a go-ahead to the draft amendment Bill, 2017, in this regard, to be tabled during the current budget session for enactment.

The budgetary proposals will be presented by state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal in the Vidhan Sabha on June 20. (ANI)