Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh leads Congress Party in DMC Polls

New Delhi, March 19: After the huge victory in Punjab assembly elections, Captain Amarinder Singh will be deployed to take the challenge of Aam Aaadmi Party in its home base in Delhi.

All parties are taking Delhi Municipal Corporation Elections (DMC Polls) as a prestigious issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also deployed high-profile names, including three central ministers, to supervise the party’s campaign.

The Congress will hold a civic reception for the Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh in Delhi. Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu could also canvass along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken.

“We are planning to fight in DMC polls with the help of Captain Amarinder Singh since there is a substantial Punjabi population in Delhi,” Congress leader incharge of Delhi, PC Chacko Says.

Amarinder Singh’s close aide Raveen Thukral said Singh could be a part of the Delhi campaign but it had not been finalised yet.

The move assumes significance with the Aam Aadmi Party participating in the civic polls on all 272 wards with full strength for the first time.

The Indian National Congress’s successful show against the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab assembly polls is the primary reason behind the move to deploy Captain Amarindere Singh.

“Captain is one of the reasons for the humiliating defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. The planned civic reception is to send this message to the voters of Delhi,” a Congress leader said.

Aman Panwar, Delhi Congress legal in-charge says that the decision on the reception was taken during Amarinder Singh’s swearing-in ceremony as Punjab CM on March 16, which Ajay Maken attended.

“Ajay Maken campaigned in Punjab assembly polls, therefore it is expected that both Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will come to Delhi,” said another Congress leader.

Aman Panwar added the Punjab assembly poll result filled up a new excitement among Congress workers in Delhi, which could be determined from the fact that the Congress got nearly 1,100 more applications seeking tickets for the DMC Polls after March 11, when the assembly poll results were announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also had a star-studded line-up ready for the DMC elections. Party appointed a team of 4 senior leaders, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jitendra Singh, and Sanjeev Balyan, to steer the DMC elections.

“All elections were important for the party and we took them seriously”Sahasrabuddhe Commented on the appointments.

Bhartiya Janata Party’s convention for the workers, to be held on March 25 at Ramlila Maidan, will also be addressed by the party president Amit Shah and Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who will give tips to them for better booth level election management.

With the booth workers meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was to formally kick start the campaign for civic polls in the national capital.

More than 65,000 BJP workers, who have been named ‘panchparmeshwar’, were invited to participate.