Punjab, November 10: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh resigns as Lok Sabha MP protesting Supreme Court verdict on Sutlej Yamuna link canal row.
Punjab’s law scrapping water-sharing agreements with neighbouring Haryana and other states is unconstitutional, the Supreme Court ruled today. The court also said that the Sutlej Yamuna canal or SYL canal, which is at the centre of a row between Punjab and Haryana, has to be completed.

The court said Punjab cannot unilaterally wriggle out of an agreement involving other states.

A five-judge constitution bench was ruling on the validity of a law in 2004 enacted by Punjab.

The case involves sharing of the Ravi-Beas river waters primarily between Punjab and Haryana, besides Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.

