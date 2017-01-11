Punjab Congress leaders complain to Rahul Gandhi about Captain Amarinder Singh

New Delhi, Jan 11: Punjab Congress President and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh has been camping in New Delhi for a fortnight. His disgruntled and worried party workers have now complained to Congress VP Rahul Gandhi.

With less than a month to go before the state heads for the polls on February 4, Congress leaders from Punjab have told Rahul Gandhi that the Captain is not serious about the electioneering campaign at all and is only keen to push his nominees in each of the assembly constituencies.

It is commonly known that Capt Amarinder singh is upset with the Congress leadership especially with Rahul Gandhi as Rahul has been leaning towards Pratap Singh Bajwa, the MLA from Gurdaspur. The Cong VP could do well to note that public support remains with Amarinder Singh and a pre-poll survey predicts a huge gain for the Congress, with people upset about misrule by the Akalis.