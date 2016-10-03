Punjab Congress MLAs to declare assets every year: CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi

Talwandi Sabo, Oct 3: Punjab Congress Legislature Party chief Charanjit Singh Channi today said the party MLAs elected in the February 2017 elections would declare their assets every year.

Channi, who ended his 7-day Jawani Sambhal Yatra here, said eradication of corruption, unemployment and the menace of drugs would be the three top most priorities of the Congress.

“The feedback I got from the people on the way was they want to change the system, so Congress will give them this option. We will first put our house in order and make everything accountable and transparent,” he said.

“It is in this context that the party MLAs would make public their income tax returns every year,” he said.

On the issue of putting an end to the drug menace, Channi promised two-pronged strategy, both long-term and short-term.

“Action would be taken immediately to end the supply chain by taking action against the front men. The party would also order time-bound judicial probe with report to be submitted within three months to take action against political leaders patronising drug mafia,” he said.

He also said the cases pertaining to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and Revenue Minister Bikram Majithia of corruption and drugs would be reopened and time-bound inquiry would be done.

Slamming the Badal government for “selling dreams” to the youths of Punjab, Channi said the Badals promised every youth unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 per month.

“But till today, only 1,913 unemployed were paid this allowance in whole of Punjab since 2012,” he alleged.

He alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was misleading the youths in Punjab by offering lakhs of jobs while its performance in Delhi on this crucial front was “virtually nil”.

The cycle yatra had commenced from Chamkaur Sahib.

In total, 25 assembly constituencies out of total 117 were covered in this yatra and 1,000 cyclists accompanied Channi from Chamkaur Sahib.