Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal launches Rapid Rural Police Response System, flagging off 400 new motorcycles and 220 new Bolero jeeps

Jalandhar, July 1: A Rapid Rural Police Response System was launched across Punjab on Friday to ensure prompt and effective police response in the state’s over 12,000 villages.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who launched the scheme, also flagged off 400 new motorcycles and 220 new Bolero jeeps under the new system.

He said that under the system, police will respond to any crime or law and order situation within 20 minutes of it being reported.

“Any resident of a rural area in Punjab can make a call to police helpline 100 for any kind of police assistance. The new round-the-clock system will respond to all kinds of emergencies or ‘call-for-help’,” Badal, who is also Punjab’s Home Minister, said.

“This step will go a long way in ensuring the delivery of police services at the doorsteps of the state’s common people, in addition to increasing police visibility for crime prevention,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

