Punjab government has banned the use of drones, airborne devices

Chandigarh,Feb1:The Punjab government has banned the use of drones, remote controlled model aircrafts, flying cameras, quad copters, helicams and balloons for all types of media coverage and sports activities with immediate effect.

Further, in an order issued by the home secretary, the consumption of shisha was also prohibited in public places, including, hotels, restaurants and parks.

Last year, the Islamabad city administration imposed a two-month ban on the flying and operating of all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) due to security reasons. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) issued the prohibition order on the complaint of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“These drones can be used by miscreants to conduct terrorist acts in areas that have been secured and safeguarded against ground attacks,” the complaint read.