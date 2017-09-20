Gurugram/ New Delhi, September 20: On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to stay the arrest of Ryan International School owners, who are alleged in murder case of class II student of their school in Gurugram branch.

Pinto, Grace Pinto and Francis Pinto are the owners of Ryan International School who are alleged in murdering Pradyuman Thakur, the class II student.

Issuing a notice to Haryana government, High court has asked to file an immediate reply in the matter.

“Next hearing in the case is on September 25,” said Lawyer of Pradyuman’s father. He added, ”the High Court said it’s a serious issue and it can’t take a decision without hearing all the sides.”

The sensational Pradyuman murder case has been handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by Haryana government last week. This was informed by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar following his meeting with the victim’s family at their residence.

CM also asserted that for the next three months, Haryana government will take over the management of the school. During the three month period, Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh will be in-charge of the school, says media reports.

Pradyuman Thakur, the seven year old, was found last Friday with his throat slit in the washroom of the school. Ashok Kumar, the school bus conductor, has been arrested for he is the prime suspect.