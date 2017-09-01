Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds Jat quota Act, stays case till March 2018

September 1, 2017 | By :
Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds Jat quota Act, stays case till March 2018. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi, September 1: The Punjab and Haryana Court on Friday sustained the constitutional validity of the Haryana Backward Classes Act 2016. The court mentioned that the petition on Jat reservation to the National Commission for Backward Classes, must submit its report by March 31, 2018.

According to media reports from the Asian News International, Lokesh Singhal the Haryana Additional Advocate General said that “The court directed the state government to present the Backward Class commission data collected by it or else the commission would collect data on basis of which percentage to which extent reservation is to be granted to be determined.” He added that “Commission would decide the issue by March 31,2018. The reservation granted to caste is mentioned in Class-III to remain in abeyance till then.”

 The court was expected to declare the verdict on the constitutional validity of Haryana Backward Classes Act 2016, that gives reservation in services and admissions in educational institutions to Jat communities and five others under the BC(C) category. The Haryana and Delhi police are on high alert that followed the latest order of court.
Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Change of mindset can end rape culture: Says BJP leader Kirron Kher
Don’t politicise rapes: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to Opposition
Accused admitted to having sex with corpse of 11-year-old Haryana girl
Aadhaar data breach FIR: Amarinder Singh government extends support to protestors
NRI bridegroom killed in accidental firing in Haryana
New health insurance scheme for all citizens to be rolled out by Punjab govt, says health minister Brahm Mohindra 
Top