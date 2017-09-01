Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds Jat quota Act, stays case till March 2018
New Delhi, September 1: The Punjab and Haryana Court on Friday sustained the constitutional validity of the Haryana Backward Classes Act 2016. The court mentioned that the petition on Jat reservation to the National Commission for Backward Classes, must submit its report by March 31, 2018.
According to media reports from the Asian News International, Lokesh Singhal the Haryana Additional Advocate General said that “The court directed the state government to present the Backward Class commission data collected by it or else the commission would collect data on basis of which percentage to which extent reservation is to be granted to be determined.” He added that “Commission would decide the issue by March 31,2018. The reservation granted to caste is mentioned in Class-III to remain in abeyance till then.”