Punjab : Kejriwal accuses Akali Dal of funding Congress campaign

New Delhi, Oct 24 (: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was funding Punjab Congress leader, Captain Amarinder Singh’s, poll campaign.

“Sir, people talking in Punjab that you are using Majithia’s (Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia) drug money in your campaign. Is it true? You had saved him from CBI enquiry three years back,” Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks came after a verbal war erupted between the two leaders on Sunday on Twitter.

Kejriwal had on Sunday asked the Punjab Congress president why the Badals (Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal) decided to drop the cases against Singh.

“Sir, Badals closed corruption cases against you just a few months before elections. Why? Punjab asking what’s the deal?” Kejriwal asked in a tweet.

Singh had immediately retorted with: “Kejriwal better set his own house in order, before he sets his sights on Punjab.”

Singh had also taken a dig at Kejriwal’s vows to jail Congress leaders before Delhi assembly elections. He said, “You and your shoot and scoot politics!! Tell us how many of those who you accused before elections have been put behind bars till now?”

“Country is increasingly sick of your theatrics just to grab headlines!,” Singh had slammed Kejriwal in a tweet.

The assembly elections in Punjab are due in 2017. The AAP will debut in the assembly elections in Punjab. The incumbent Akali Dal-BJP are currently in power in the state.