Punjab Police to file FIR against self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa

Punjab Police to file FIR against self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa. Photo: Twitter

Punjab, September 5:The Punjab and Haryana High Court commanded the Punjab Police to file a First Information Report against Radhe Ma, self-styled godwoman based on a plea filed by former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Surender Mittal. Surender Mittal who hails from Phagwara had approached the court and said that Radhe Ma had been constantly threatening him to not speak against her.

In 2016, an audio tape came into light in which the self-styled godwoman was allegedly seducing Surender Mittal. Radhe Maa landed in trouble when a woman from Mumbai accused that Radhe Maa made her husband’s family tortured her mentally and physically. Radhe Maa was also booked under obscenity and cheating when videos of her being carryied around during satsangs surfaced in 2015. With Shri Radhe Guru Maa Charitable Trust, Radhe Maa’s divyadarshans were promoted in Mumbai city. She was not allowed to enter the Nashik Mahakumbh Mela by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad in August 29, 2015.

