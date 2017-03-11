Punjab rescued from hands of ‘arrogant’ politicians: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amritsar, Mar. 11: After establishing a significant lead in the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today claimed this to be ‘just the beginning’, adding that the state will serve as an example to others on good governance.

Addressing the media here today, an ecstatic Sidhu said this victory is a ‘new year’s gift’ to the Congress supremos and will fuel the development of the grand old party hereafter.

“The belief of the people of Punjab has emerged victorious. This is the start of the Congress’ revival. We will ensure that we live up to all expectations,” he said.

Taking a dig at his opponents, Sidhu said the pride of Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been rescued from the hands of ‘arrogant’ politicians.

“Politics is not a business. The previous government considered Punjab’s wealth as their own and looted our treasures. Our intentions are very clear. We have no hidden motives. We only want Punjab to progress as a state. We will not let down our party workers or the people of Punjab in this regard,” added Sidhu.

As per latest reports, the Congress is leading on 74 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has bagged 21 seats in the 117-seat Punjab Assembly.

Congress frontrunner Capt. Amarinder Singh has established his victory from Patiala urban seat with a margin of over 51,000 votes. (ANI)