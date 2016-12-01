Punjab trio create fake Rs2000 note ,mint Rs42 lakh and exchange old notes for 30percent commission
The trio installed equipments to print fake notes and banked on the assumption that people are still not familiar with the design of the new Rs 2000 notes, police said.
“They took old notes for a 30% commission and give back fake Rs 2,000,” Mohali superintendent of police Parminder Singh Bhandal said.
Police said a case was registered against them and they were taken in one-day police remand.
