Puri court in Odisha in a first sentenced a man to six years of imprisonment in a cyber pornography case

Bhubaneswar,August5: A court in Puri on Friday sentenced a man to six years of imprisonment in a cyber pornography case, stated to be the first such case in Odisha.

Puri Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Shibasis Giri also slapped a Rs-9,000 fine on the convict, Jayanta Kumar Das, who had uploaded a woman’s name, address, photo and phone number on a pornographic website in 2012 to take revenge against her husband.

The husband of the woman, a local journalist, had written about several cases involving the convict. The woman also received objectionable phone calls from various persons.

The crime branch had arrested Das on September 18, 2012, following a complaint filed by the victim in July.

He was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.