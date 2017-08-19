Puri Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derails in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar ,20 injured

Lucknow,August19:In an unfortunate event, Puri Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed in Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh, reported ANI. As many as six coaches went off track and at least 20 people have been reported injured in the incident. The train was going to Puri with its arrival time scheduled at 9 PM. However, the incident took place at around 6:45 PM.

The accident happened in Khatauli which about 40 km away from Muzaffarnagar. ABP News reported that so far 20 people have been admitted to the hospital but the unofficial figure must be much more. The reason behind the accident is still not clear. So far no passengers have been reported dead. The rescue operations are currently going on and the number of injured people might go up.

The locals have reached the spot are helping with the relief operations. Few images of the train were posted by ANI on its Twitter handle and are very disturbing.