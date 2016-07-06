Puri’s Grand Ratha Yatra, the world’s second largest congregation of pilgrims after Kumbh Mela

Come July and Odisha’s sacred town of Puri is agog with hectic activity. It is the countdown to Ratha Yatra -one of most famous and highly popular festivals of the Hindu calendar.

According to statistics this is possibly the second largest congregation of pilgrims anywhere in the world after Kumbh Mela which takes place in Allahabad (UP) every twelve years. Interestingly, the etymological origin of the English Juggernaut is related to this festival.

To the British, Lord Jagannatha’s chariot appeared to be a formidable vehicle under whose wheels, the devotees threw themselves in religious frenzy, only to die in the process. Hence the word acquired a destructive, merciless connotation.

The two week-long festival begins this year on the 6th of July.The sight of the three massive ornately decorated chariots carrying the trinity of divine siblings -Jagannatha, Balabhadra & Subhadra is a mesmerizing spectacle. Each chariot bears a distinctive name.

Lord Jagannatha’s car is named Taladhwaja, Balabhdara’s Nandighosha while their sister’s car is called Devidalana. Figuratively, this festival is an annual vacation for the trio.

Minutes before the journey commences, an interesting ceremony is conducted. A scion of the local royal family sweeps the path on which the chariots will travel, with a golden broom.

The spectacular journey from the temple takes the divinities to their aunt’s place/Gundicha Mandir where they sojourn for nearly a week.

The next phase of the festival, or Bahuda Yatra- return of the three chariots to the temple – begins on the tenth day. On the way the threesome briefly halt at Mausima Mandir, to sample poda pitha (pan cakes) and then resume their journey.

Upon reaching the shrine, Lord Jagannatha is symbolically welcomed by his consort Lakshmi. For the rest of the day the three chariots remain parked at the singhadwara (lion gate) of the temple.

On the following day is Suna Besha—ceremonial adorning of the deities with gold ornament. From tip to toe, every inch of the divine bodies are covered with gold.

That presents a dazzling sight. The same day the deities are offered a special ceremonial beverage known as adharpana. This sweet aromatic drink comprises milk, sugar, cheese, banana, camphor, nutmeg, black pepper etc.

On the 12th day Niladri Bijey ceremony marks the finale of this grand festival. In the evening the trio enters the temple premises with the victory trumpet leading the procession.

Balabhadra and Subhadra are taken to the sanctum sanctorum, while the Supreme Lord lingers, to settle a few issues with his consort. Devadasis symbolically close a series of doors and engage in light banter to prevent the Lord’s inward progress.

Finally the couple is seated together for a ritual of reunion. Once it’s over the Lord joins his siblings on the ratna singhasana ( gem studded throne).

Once it is curtains down on the festivities, the innumerable devotees go back home, blissful and content; in their heart of hearts they know well that next year they would be able to behold their beloved Lord once more.