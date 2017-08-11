Push jogger arrested by UK police after footage of pushing a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge

London,August11:A man has been arrested by police after footage emerged of a jogger appearing to push a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge.

The 50-year-old was held at a residential address in Chelsea on Thursday morning on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was later released while inquiries continue, police said.

The CCTV footage showed the woman, 33, narrowly avoiding serious injury due to the bus driver’s quick reactions.

On Wednesday, the Met said it had received a “huge response” to its appeal for information.

CCTV of the incident, which happened on 5 May, was issued earlier in the week in an effort to trace the jogger after police attempts to establish his identity had failed.

The footage shows a man barging the woman to the ground and off the pavement, into the road.

The bus can then be seen swerving to avoid the woman’s head.

Afterwards the driver stopped the bus, at which point several passengers got off and went to help the victim.

About 15 minutes later the jogger came back the other way across the bridge.

The woman, who received minor injuries, tried to speak to him but he did not acknowledge her and carried on jogging.

The Met said the man officers arrested was still the subject of investigation but had not been released on official police bail.