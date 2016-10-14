PV Narasimha Rao was a true reformist, did not get credit: Ex-RBI chief C Rangarajan

New Delhi, Oct 14: Former Reserve Bank Governor C Rangarajan, a key functionary in previous UPA governments, has said late Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was a true reformist and his reforms had helped the country achieve good growth rate in subsequent years.

At the launch of former journalist Sanjaya Baru’s book ‘1991: How PV Narasimha Rao made history’ in Hyderabad last night, Rangarajan also said Rao’s Finance Minister and former PM Manmohan Singh had also played a pivotal role in rolling out the reforms but did not get due credit for his endeavours.

“But the fact of the matter is that Rao was a reformist. I can say this as I was a member of the Planning Commission then. I’m sure that Rao was fully behind the reforms and he had articulated the reforms in a manner in which it could be acceptable to his party as there were many in Congress who did not agree with what was happening,” Rangarajan said.