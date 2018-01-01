PV Sindhu assures second medal for India in ladies singles badminton tournament as she enters final at Rio

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and ace male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered contrasting victories in their respective events to make it to the second round of Singapore Open Superseries, here on Wednesday.

