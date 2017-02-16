PV Sindhu jumps to career-best No. 5 in BWF rankings, Saina Nehwal stays put at No. 9

Mumbai, Feb 16: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu attained her career best BWF women’s singles ranking, jumping to the fifth spot, on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who was previously on the sixth spot, surged ahead of Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, to attain her career best ranking.


Saina Nehwal, who stayed put at No. 9, is the second Indian in the top 10 spots of the BWF rankings, which is headed by Tai Tzu Ying of the Chinese Taipei.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Carolina Marin remains the only non-Asian in the top 10 spots of the BWF women’s rankings.

