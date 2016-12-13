PV Sindhu wins MIP award at WBF in Dubai

Dubai,Dec13:PV Sindhu won the most improved player award at the Badminton World Federation’s annual function held in Dubai. Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei was declared the best men’s player while the Japanese pair of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi won the honour in the women’s category.

Sindhu bagged silver at the Rio Games in August, and followed it up with her first Superseries title in China. “I didn’t expect to get this award, so I’m excited and happy,” Sindhu said at the function.

“It’s good to be here in Dubai. It’s my first time at the Dubai World Superseries Finals. My draw is tough, I’m with Carolina (Marin), He Bingjiao and Sun Yu. I have to play well from the start,” added the women’s world No 10.

Men’s world No 1 Wei bagged three Superseries titles to go along with the Olympic silver while the pair of Matsutomo and Takahashi have been virtually unstoppable this year, winning the Olympic gold apart from four Superseries titles.

“We’re extremely pleased. This year has been great for us. There were two memorable victories – the all England and the Olympics. We had an amazing year, and finishing the year with this award is unforgettable,” Matsutomo said.

Chinese teenager Chen Qingchen was awarded the Eddy Choong Award for the most promising player. The 19-year-old edged out compatriots He Bingjiao, Li Junhui, Liu Yuchen and Goh Jin Wei to win the coveted prize.