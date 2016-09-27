PV Sindhu’s gets 3-year Rs 50cr golden deal with sports management company

HYDERABAD,Sept27: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu continues to ride the wave of her success at the Rio Games. TOI has learnt that the Hyderabad-based shuttler has signed a three-year deal with sports management company Baseline that could be worth up to Rs 50 crore, the highest ever for any non-cricket player.

Tuhin Mishra, managing director and co-founder of Baseline, told TOI this is the best deal signed by an Indian shuttler. “Her soaring popularity has attracted the attention of so many companies. In the next three years, we will work to maximise her value. Even after achieving stupendous success, her humility and the value she brings to women power is remarkable,” said Mishra.

Baseline will now manage Sindhu’s brand profiling, licensing, endorsements etc. While 16 companies are said to be keen on Sindhu endorsing their products, Mishra said she is in the final stages of signing with nine. Ever since Sindhu returned from the Olympics, so many people have been approaching her. In the last few days we’ve had intense discussion on whom to endorse. So far we have finalised nine companies. Maybe by the end of next week we will be signing with them. As for the rest, we are yet to take a decision,” Mishra said, adding that a wide range of companies have approached them.

“We have finalised deals with financial institutions, women-centric brands etc. At this stage I cannot disclose the complete details,” he added.

Like her coach Pullela Gopichand, who had refused to endorse Cola brands, Sindhu will also not endorse products which have an adverse influence on youth.

“Another important aspect is that she will allocate very limited time for commercials. Her practice time will not be affected,” Mishra said.

Under the deal, Sindu will receive a certain amount of guarantee money upfront every year while the rest will depend on her endorsements. Asked to specify exactly how much Sindhu would earn, Mishra said, “I can’t give a figure now but given the response that we are getting and the sponsors we have on board, Sindhu’s will be the best deal that a non-cricket star can get.”