PVSindhu overtakes Saina Nehwal in BWF World Ranking

NEW DELHI,Nov25: Riding on her maiden Super Series Premier title at the China Open, Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu entered the top 10 but Saina Nehwal crashed out of the elite bracket in the latest BWF world ranking.

Sindhu, who clinched the China Open last week, jumped two places to grab the ninth spot, while former World No. 1 Saina, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from a serious injury, slipped five places to 11th spot, owing to her first round exit at China Open.

In the Destinational Dubai ranking for the BWF Super Series Final, Sindhu (38,490) is ahead of Saina (38,080) by a few points and their performance at the ongoing Hong Kong Open will determine who qualifies for the prestigious tournament next month.

In men’s singles, Ajay Jayaram jumped four places to reach the 19th spot, while H S Prannoy also improved two spots to climb to the 25th place. Kidambi Srikanth, who skipped the China Open, remained the best Indian men’s shuttler at 12th spot.