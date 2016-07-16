Qandeel Baloch aka Fouzia Azeem:Self proclaimed Pakistani celebrity strangled and shot by brother for honour

MULTAN (Malik Azam) July 16 Qandeel Baloch, Pakistani model and social media celebrity ,whose real name was Fouzia Azeem ,hailed from one of the most backward areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, called Shah Sadar Din far away from Karachi,was strangled and shot to death in Multan by her younger brother Wazeem according to Dawn News, and its is perceived to be an honour killing for the lifestyle she was conducting in recent years.

On the lines of a love story gone bad,after a failed elope attempt with the boy she loved,she joined a bus transport company as a hostess and braved the grim challenges of life.

Though in touch with her family, she later decided to move on with her life and joined show business with a new name Qandeel Baloch.

In 2007, she went to South Africa, Middle East and various European countries to earn money before deciding to return back to Pakistan to work on her acting skills.

In an interview ,Baloch admitted that she was married at 17 and had a son with Aashiq Hussain and that he used to beat her up and the marriage ended in a year.

It was reported that Aashiq Hussain her estranged husband denied this and said it was a love marriage.

Baloch was in the limelight for having vowed to perform a striptease for Pakistan’s cricket Captain Shahid Afridi if the Pakistani cricket team won the WT20 match against India .

Baloch was in the news for taking a selfie with a Muslim cleric ,Mufti Abdul Qawi’s,who was then suspended from the party by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs.

According to Qandeel Baloch, it was the Mufti Qawi, who had asked her to meet him in a hotel room in order to know more about the religion. From wearing his Karakuli topi to nearly sitting on his lap taking selfies in the empty room she was embroiled in controversy.

Qandeel claiming Mufti Abdul Qawi wanted to ‘marry’ her. Qandeel told a local TV channel that: “Mufti Sahab is hopelessly in love with me”

Baloch features prominently in a new music video by a pop artist called Aryan Khan, called, ‘Ban.’ It features Baloch dancing suggestively and twerking.She was trolled a lot for her twerking in this video.

Baloch had earlier sought security, claiming she was receiving death threats. “I know I will not be provided security and I am not feeling secured here (in Pakistan), so I have decided to move abroad with my parents after Eid-ul Fitr,” she said later.

She had appealed to the Pakistan authorities regarding her personal security.

Following “no response” from the interior ministry on her application for getting personal security, social media starlet Qandeel Baloch planned to move abroad to settle down abroad after Eidul Fitr.

Activists, politicians and journalists in Balochistan have come to the defence of self-proclaimed model Qandeel Baloch after she was issued a legal notice for “bringing shame to the Baloch race”.

A Multan court summoned Qandeel after a petition demanded that Qandeel drop her surname and pay a fine of Rs50 million.

Fazila Aliani, a senior member of NCHR who belongs to the Aliani Baloch tribe of Balochistan, called on Qandeel and asked her to apologize in the matter of the surname.

The NCHR member expressed concern over the model’s security, saying she may be harmed in the name of honour.

Qandeel Baloch- avowed fan of Imran Khan-refused to wish Khan luck for his third marriage and was upset over his third marriage as she reacted with emotion over the news on TV.

Her post has set rumour mills abuzz that she was to be among the top 5 contestants to be featured in the show’s upcoming season Bigg Boss 10.

Qandeel was in Multan to visit her parents as her father had been unwell, spent Eid with her family.Her brother, who was identified by the police as Waseem, strangled her in her sleep at her Multan residence. Police officials siad that apparently it was an incident of honour killing.

Her death though tragic ,can be deemed to be the culmination of intolerance in a conservative nation ,to the boldness and brazen disregard in her lifestyle, that is normally adopted by celebrities in the West.