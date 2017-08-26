Qatar Airways crew member collapses ,plane takes U-turn to Hyderabad

Hyderabad,August26: A Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Hyderabad airport today after one of the crew members fell ill while the aircraft was at a cruising altitude, airport officials said.

They said the Qatar Airways flight — QR 964 — was going from Doha to Bali, adding the aircraft landed safely at Hyderabad airport at midnight.

The illness was so severe that the crew member reportedly collapsed while the plane was in the air, officials said. After the Qatar Airways plane landed at Hyderabad, the crew member was taken to a medical centre at the airport.

The person was later taken to Apollo Hospital at Jubilee Hills and treated at the intensive care unit or ICU. The patient’s condition is said to be stable now.

The flight took off from Hyderabad at 3 am with 240 people on board, officials said.