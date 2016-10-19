QNet Scam : Hyderabad High Court stays further probe against Michael Ferreira

Hyderabad, Oct 19: The Hyderabad High Court stays further probe against Michael Ferreira. The former World Billiards Champion and three others accused in a case of a Rs 400-crore alleged fraud involving the multi-level-marketing company QNet were taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police today.

A Hyderabad Police team had last week submitted an application seeking their custody in connection with the case registered by them. A Mumbai court then granted transit remand and the Hyderabad Police took them into custody.

“The four directors of the company, including Michael Ferreira, have been brought to Hyderabad from Mumbai on warrant,” a senior police official attached to Central Crime Station, a wing of Hyderabad Police, said on Wednesday.

They have been brought to Hyderabad as part of further investigation and will be interrogated, he said.