Quake of 5.0 magnitude hits central Italy

November 3, 2016 | By :

Perugia,Nov3:A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey said.

It said the temblor, which struck at 1:35 a.m. (0035 GMT), was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, and was centred 32 miles (51.5 km) southeast of Perugia.

 Earthquakes measuring 5.5 and 6.1 hit the area on October 26, followed by a 6.6 magnitude quake on Sunday, the biggest tremor to strike Italy for 36 years.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage. The shallow depth would have intensified the shaking at the surface.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Drive-by shootings in a Italian town, black immigrants targeted
Passenger train derailment kills 2 in Italy
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets crash into crashed into the sea at Terracina,during airshow, in south of Rome
Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 hit the Tokyo area,no tsunami warning from JMA
Three-man space crew from Italy, Russia and the United States arrives to the ISS
Top