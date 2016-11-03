Quake of 5.0 magnitude hits central Italy

Perugia,Nov3:A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck central Italy on Thursday morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey said.

It said the temblor, which struck at 1:35 a.m. (0035 GMT), was very shallow, only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, and was centred 32 miles (51.5 km) southeast of Perugia.

Earthquakes measuring 5.5 and 6.1 hit the area on October 26, followed by a 6.6 magnitude quake on Sunday, the biggest tremor to strike Italy for 36 years.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage. The shallow depth would have intensified the shaking at the surface.