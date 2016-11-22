Quake with 6.4 magnitude hits northern New Zealand

New Delhi,Nov22: An earthquake with 6.3 magnitude jolted New Zealand’s Northern Island on Tuesday, said the US Geological Survey.

Reports said it was centred off coast about 140km from Palmerston North at a depth of 37km.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 struck central New Zealand on Tuesday, little more than a week after a powerful tremor centred in the upper South Island rocked the country and killed two people.

Tuesday’s quake was centered off the coast of the North Island, 138 km (86 miles) from Palmerston North at a depth of 37 km (23 miles).

Thousands of aftershocks have been registered since a 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Christchurch in the early hours of Nov 14.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A series of powerful earthquakes jolted the Pacific island nation on November 14 leaving two persons dead and causing damage to the landscape.