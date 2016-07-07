Quantum Dot Display seminar hosted by Samsung

New Delhi, July 7: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., the leading television manufacturer globally for ten consecutive years, recently held a technology seminar which showcased the brilliance of SUHD TV with Quantum dot display technology and HDR 1000. The seminar also provided hands on experience of all the latest innovations in the smart features which makes the SUHD TV the most advanced TV available today.

Samsung’s SUHD TVs with revolutionary new Quantum Dot semiconductor material takes TV to the next generation of picture quality, delivering the most lifelike images and purest colors to date. Thanks to the 10-bit Quantum dot display, the new SUHD TVs can express up to 1 billion colors in detail, creating an incredible viewing experience.

Unlike organic materials in which the colors fade over time, Quantum dot displays can maintain their color and brightness for an extended period of time.

Samsung has also set another new standard for the industry with HDR 1,000 that delivers deeper contrast between light and dark images.

“At Samsung, we want to ensure our consumers have the information they need in order to make the most informed decisions when it comes to purchasing a new TV. Our goal is to educate our consumers on the differences between display technologies and provide them with the transparency and clear product information they deserve” said Mr. Rajeev Bhutani, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.