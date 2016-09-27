‘Queen’ fame director Vikas Bahl questions demand to boycott Pakistani artistes

New Delhi, Sep 27 : “Queen” fame director Vikas Bahl is not sure whether the demand to ban Pakistani artistes from working in India will solve any problem. He says it is more important to chalk out the future course of action rather than jumping to the conclusion to force them from the country.

“I want to just know that if the step that we are taking is towards solving the problem…What is the next step after they leave the country?,” Bahl told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

His comments came after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) issued an “ultimatum” to all Pakistani artistes to quit India within 48 hours or face trouble.

MNS had issued the ultimatum on September 23 to all Pakistani cine and television artistes to leave India. The threat was issued after the September 18 terror attack that left 18 Indian soldiers dead at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

The party had also warned it would not permit the release of any Bollywood films having Pakistani actors, including the upcoming “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and “Raees”, which star Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan respectively.

Bahl hinted at the ‘political agenda’ in the whole stir.

“I am always wary of making a country’s issue a political agenda…In this case, if it is one of the steps that will help to solve the problem, then please do it,” said Bahl adding that he doesn’t “know if it will”.

The “Shaandaar” director went on to say that “tell me your next five steps. If Fawad Khan leaves the country tomorrow, what are the next five things we are going to do” that will solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Bahl will be discussing about how digital evolution has transformed the world of cinema at Enterprise Digital Transformation Summit 2016, to be held in Mumbai on Thursday.