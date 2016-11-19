Queues getting shorter at banks; long wait at ATMs continues

Mumbai, Nov 19: After ten days of demonetisation of high value notes, many banks have now started witnessing shorter queues following some restrictions on exchange of defunct bills, but people were still seen waiting in frustration at ATMs due to cash scarcity.
All banks today will serve only their respective customers and will not exchange the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes from customers of other banks.
However, this restriction is not applicable on senior citizens as they are allowed to visit any bank branches to exchange old defunct currency notes.
The exchange limit has already been less than halved to Rs 2,000 to ease some pressure on cash demand.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the rush at bank branches has come down significantly and that there is absolutely no panic.
“Queues have become extremely small and this is all over the country,” Jaitley had said.
