Quirky green flying frog shows off its self-defence moves in China

Beijing,August5:These beautifully timed photos show an energetic and colourful amphibian showing off its self-defence moves.

The quirky green flying frog was snapped by wildlife photographer Edy Pamungkas near his home in Jombang,

‘I could not believe when this frog started posing like a Kung Fu athlete,’ he said. ‘This is a very rare frog to me.’

‘I saw this frog jumping up and down on the rocks and realised it was starting to pull very funny moves.

‘It seemed to show Shaolin Kung Fu-style in just a few seconds. I’m not sure what he was doing but it looked like a true master.’

The animal, also known as Reinwardt’s tree frog, is largely found in China, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

With a maximum height of around 9cm, females grow to be larger than males, who are more colourful to attract a mate.

The frogs tend to be light or dark green in colour with black spots pocked across their heads and faces.