Qurbani is to sacrifice, but Muslims do mockery of Muharram by fasting and slaughtering animals: Irrfan Khan

Mumbai, July 1: These are Irrfan Khan’s words on the current life in the muslim community. He questions the need of fasting during Ramzan and slaughtering animals in the name of god. Days ahead of release of his movie ‘Madaari’, actor Irrfan Khan has angered a lot of people. During the promotion of his film in Jaipur, the actor questioned the need for fasting during the month of Ramzan, reported India Today.

“Rather than fasting during Ramzan, people should self-introspect. Animals are being slaughtered on the name of qurbaani during Muharram. We, Muslims, have made a mockery of Muharram. It is meant for mourning and what we do? Take out (tajiya) processions,” he said.

Khan’s remarks caused some controversy as clerics in Jaipur, the actor’s hometown hit back.

The actor said that the meaning of Qurbani is to sacrifice something which is “close to you instead of any goat or sheep which you just buy to sacrifice.”

“Nowadays we have lost the relevance behind such religious activities and perform these rituals without knowing the meaning behind them,” Khan was quoted byDeccan Herald.

The actor also criticized Muslims for not speaking up against terrorism. “Why are Muslims are silent against the issue of terrorism,” he asked.

Of course Khan’s comments didn’t go down well with the Muslim clerics in Jaipur.

Maulana Abdul Wahid Khatri, state secretary of Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Hind, asked him to concentrate on his film career and not speak on religion.

“It would be better if he concentrates on his film career and not make random statements about our religion. He is doing this just for the publicity of his upcoming movie,” Khatri said.

Meanwhile, Sher Qazi Khalid Usmani, Jaipur’s Shaher Qazi (chief jurist) asked Khan to “keep his mouth shut as he has no knowledge about the religion.”