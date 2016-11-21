R M Lodha committee recommends sacking of all office bearers of the BCCI

New Delhi, November 21: The R M Lodha committee on Monday recommended the sacking of all office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its state associations while also suggesting the appointment of former Home Secretary G.K. Pillai as an observer in the apex body.

In a fresh status report filed to the Supreme Court, the panel asked that Pillai be appointed as observer with power to appoint an auditor, and guide the BCCI administration, particularly on the award of contracts and on transparency.

The recommendations by the SC-appointed Lodha Committee are the latest development in the ongoing stand-off between the apex court and the Anurag Thakur-led national cricket board over the running of the game in the country.

The latest report makes a mention of “continued non-compliance by the office bearers of the BCCI”.

“Direct and declare that all office-bearers of the BCCI and the state associations who are disqualified by virtue of the norms at Para 4 (above 70, Minister or government servant, holding a post in any other sports body, has been a BCCI office-bearer for a cumulative period of nine years or has been charged by a court for criminal offence) above cease to hold office forthwith,” the Lodha panel’s status report said.

The panel also directed BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri to look after all administrative and management matters of the board.

“Direct that all administrative and management matters be carried out by the CEO of the BCCI without advertence to the Office Bearers.”

“Appointment of G.K. Pillai, former Union Home Secretary, as the Observer of the BCCI to supervise the administration of the BCCI by the CEO and empower the Committee to appoint all necessary secretarial staff, assistance and fix remuneration as may be determined appropriate,” the report further added. IANS