Raai Laxmi’s Dream to dance with Chiranjeevi happened in ‘Khaidi No 150’

Chennai, Dec 2: It has been actress Raai Laxmi’s long-time desire to match steps with megastar Chiranjeevi and when it finally happened in the upcoming Telugu actioner “Khaidi No 150”, she says her dream had come true.

When asked about her dancing experience with Chiranjeevi in a Twitter chat, she said she never thought she’d get the opportunity.

“A dream has come true. I never thought I will get to dance with a legend but dreams do come true. You guys should see to believe it,” Laxmi wrote.

In the film, Laxmi will be seen shaking a leg with Chiranjeevi for a special song.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, the film is the official remake of last year’s Tamil blockbuster “Thani Oruvan”.

Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora, the film has been produced by Ram Charan.

–IANS