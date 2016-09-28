Racism never ends, actress Tannishtha Chatterjee walks out of  ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’

New Delhi: Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, who was last seen in Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’, a film based on the hardships faced by women in rural areas recently found herself in an uncomfortable spot on national television, reports zeenews.india.com.

Tannishtha along with filmmaker Leena were the guests on Comedy Nights Bachao to promote their film ‘Parched’. According to DNA, the actress walked out of the show after the ‘roast’ concept did go down well with her.

She took to her FB and even posted a huge description of how she felt the roast would be on the lines of the international concept but rather turned out to be heavily racist in nature.