Racism never ends, actress Tannishtha Chatterjee walks out of  ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’

September 28, 2016 | By :

New Delhi: Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee, who was last seen in Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’, a film based on the hardships faced by women in rural areas recently found herself in an uncomfortable spot on national television, reports zeenews.india.com.

Tannishtha along with filmmaker Leena were the guests on Comedy Nights Bachao to promote their film ‘Parched’. According to DNA, the actress walked out of the show after the ‘roast’ concept did go down well with her.

She took to her FB and even posted a huge description of how she felt the roast would be on the lines of the international concept but rather turned out to be heavily racist in nature.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Racism row: BJP leader Tarun Vijay 'tweets' to clear air
Racism row: BJP leader Tarun Vijay ‘tweets’ to clear air
World Police now plays with dog poop and eggs: Racism, What more?
Wal Mart
Customer at Wal Mart asks employee to ‘go to your own country’
US Man Abuses Arab-American Muslim Driver, Calls Him ‘Terrorist’
Colors apologises to actress Tannishtha Chatterjee after ‘Roast’ comment
Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee talks about India’s obsession with fair skin
Top