Racism row: BJP leader Tarun Vijay 'tweets' to clear air.

New Delhi, April 7: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former parliamentarian Tarun Vijay took to Twitter on Friday to clear the air about his remarks on racism and South Indians.

“Feel bad, really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel I said different than what I meant,” tweeted Tarun Vijay.

Vijay found himself in the middle of a storm as he tried to defend India after recent attacks on African students in Greater Noida.

Mywords perhaps were not enough to convey this.Feel bad,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel i said different than what I meant https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

Watch what I said- we have all people of all colour, and person condemning India was being addressed.Never said what is being interpreted https://t.co/bkmVQBgm0P — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

I said we worship Krishna, which literally em,ans black, we were the first to oppose any racism and were in fact victims of racist British https://t.co/kjSBSNl9w8 — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

yes, it sounds ridiculous and very bad. I meant, we worship Krishna, which literally means black. and we have never had any racism. https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

In may parts of the nation we have different people, in colour and never ever we had any discrimination against them. https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 7, 2017

He reportedly told news channel Al Jazeera’s online show The Stream: “If we were racist, why would we have the entire south.Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra.why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the politician was heard as saying in the video.

Vijay was cornered as the video went viral. People on social media platforms reacted very sharply to his reported remarks about South Indians.

He was busy giving clarification and replying through his twitter handle @Tarunvijay.

“I can die but how can I ridicule my own culture, my own people and my own nation?Think before you misinterpret my badly framed sentence. Yes,” said one of his tweets.