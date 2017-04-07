Racism row: BJP leader Tarun Vijay ‘tweets’ to clear air

New Delhi, April 7: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former parliamentarian Tarun Vijay took to Twitter on Friday to clear the air about his remarks on racism and South Indians.

“Feel bad, really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel I said different than what I meant,” tweeted Tarun Vijay.

Vijay found himself in the middle of a storm as he tried to defend India after recent attacks on African students in Greater Noida.

He reportedly told news channel Al Jazeera’s online show The Stream: “If we were racist, why would we have the entire south.Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra.why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the politician was heard as saying in the video.

Vijay was cornered as the video went viral. People on social media platforms reacted very sharply to his reported remarks about South Indians.

He was busy giving clarification and replying through his twitter handle @Tarunvijay.

“I can die but how can I ridicule my own culture, my own people and my own nation?Think before you misinterpret my badly framed sentence. Yes,” said one of his tweets.

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders, especially from South India, also started castigating Tarun Vijay over his reported remarks despite his bid on Twitter to clarify himself.On the other hand, many of Tarun Vijay‘s followers on Twitter defended him. (ANI)
