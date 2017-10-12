Racist video game Dirty Chinese Restaurant, on ugly stereotypes about Chinese restaurants not to be released

A racist video game designed to play on ugly stereotypes about Chinese restaurants will not be released, according to its developers.

Markham, Ontario-based Big-O-Tree Games, whose name is likely a play on the word “bigotry,” posted the following statement on its website Thursday:



“After careful consideration and taking the time to listen to the publics opinion we have decided it’s not in anyone’s best interest to release Dirty Chinese Restaurant. We would like to make a sincere and formal apology to the Chinese community and wish to assure them that this game was not created with an intentional interest of inflicting harm or malice against Chinese culture. “Out of respect we will begin removing all marketing media pertaining to DCR off our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts. These accounts will also be removed. We ask the press to please respect our privacy at this time as we begin the task of removing all our content.”

The game, as originally promoted, centered on a character named “Wong Fu,” who was running the sketchiest restaurant imaginable. The developers said that players would score points by evading taxes and immigration officials and by saving food costs via dumpster diving or chasing after dogs and cats with a cleaver.

Although the game was first announced in 2016, it came under fire late last month when Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) denounced it on Facebook.