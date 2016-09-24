Radha Krishna Kini appointed as Secretary in Cabinet Secretariat, to monitor Narendra Modi’s security

New Delhi, September 24: Senior IPS officer Radha Krishna Kini has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring security arrangements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kini, a 1981 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, as Secretary (Security) in Cabinet Secretariat, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said, reports news18.com.

Kini, who is at present working as Director General in National Crime Records Bureau, will have a tenure till November next year.

He will take over the charge from his batchmate Malay Kumar Sinha, who superannuates on Friday next.

The Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of Special Protection Group (SPG) and is responsible for closely monitoring the security arrangements for the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and members of their immediate families in India and abroad.

He is also the nodal authority in respect of policy relating to procurement of jammers by the state governments and central police forces. All operational proposals of SPG are approved and processed by Secretary (Security).