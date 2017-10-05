Radhe Maa spotted on SHO’s chair, officer transferred, Delhi Police begins probe

New Delhi, October 5: The station house officer at Vivek Vihar police station in east Delhi was transferred soon after picture with self-styled god woman Radhe Maa seated in his office chair was surfaced in social media on Thursday. The photograph was taken on September 28 that shows station house officer Sanjay Sharma standing next to Radhe Maa with folded hands and red chunri hanging around his neck in uniform.

Sanjay Sharma said that Radhe Maa was on her way to a Ramleela in the area and visited the police station only to use the toilet. Radhe Maa occupied my chair for few minutes. I folded my hands and requested her to leave the office. She is a religious figure.

The incident happened t around 11:30 pm on September 28. Sanjay Sharma said that the followers of Radhe Maa mentioned that she wanted to visit the washroom. So, I allowed her to use the toilet. Since it was located right behind my chair she sat on my chair without asking after she came out of the toilet. Around 15 people were accompanying her. All this got over in less than 5 minutes.

On the same night, a large group of policemen was singing with Radhe Maa at a Ramlila in GTB Enclave. A video of that event was posted on the official Facebook page of Radhe Maa on Tuesday. The video showed a policeman singing into a microphone while Radhe Maa and his colleagues joined in the chorus. They were also in uniform.

The Delhi Police has started an inquiry against Sanjay Sharma and five other policemen identified from the video- two assistant sub-inspectors, a head constable and two constables. All the police officers were sent to district lines which infers that they will not be given any position or responsibility till the inquiry is on.

Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara region said that the matter has been taken very seriously and an inquiry at the Deputy Commissioner of Police level is initiated. Further action will be taken after reviewing a conduct report in this case.

Radhe Maa has several police complaints filed against her including dowry cases. In 2015, a woman alleged that her husband and his family harassed her for dowry at the order of Radhe Maa. Another case was filed by the actress Dolly Bindra alleging sexual harassment against the religious leader. Radhe Maa was also accused of driving a family of seven to suicide in Gujarat.