Rae Bareli is going to polls: Sonia Gandhi writes open letter to voters

New Delhi, Feb 22: Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi today wrote an open letter appealing to people to vote for the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh while hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Despite my extreme desire, I am not able to be physically present among you this time. Please treat this as my ‘personal’ letter to you… Raebareli and Amethi have become an intrinsic part of our lives. The credit for whatever we are today goes to you. You and I share a special relationship which is the biggest asset of my life,” Sonia Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Mrs. Gandhi has been absent from the campaign trail, leading to rumours that she did not approve of the alliance for the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Rae Bareli and Amethi have become an inherent part of our lives, ours is a special relationship, it’s the biggest asset of my life,” she said addressing the constituents of the twin Gandhi bastions. Rae Bareli is going to the polling booths tomorrow.

Sonia also hit out at Narendra Modi in that letter, asking him where are the ‘achche din’. She accused him of blocking welfare schemes in Amethi constituency and making the people of Uttar Pradesh suffer. Narendra Modi can go to any extent to save his prime minister chair, she said in the letter.

Attacking the Modi-led BJP disposition, Sonia Gandhi alleged that for the first time of history , a government is working against its own people.

“The Central Government is depriving you of welfare programmes deliberately, I am pained to see this happening,” she said.

The Congress chief further alleged that the people belonging to Dalit and minority community have lost all hopes under the Narendra Modi government.

She ended to letter appealing to the public to vote for the Congress party in the coming election.

The Congress supremo has not campaigned in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, mainly due to her health reasons.

Sonia Gandhi’s letter was widely shared on Twitter and immediately became viral in other social media platforms also.

Bharatiya Janata Party has responded to the letter, saying it indicates the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh has failed.

