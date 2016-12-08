‘Raees’ Trailer Created History: 100K likes in 3 and half hours, making it the fastest trailer to cross 100K likes

Mumbai, Dec 08: And this is what one expects from all of King Khan’s films!

The recently released trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming flick ‘Raees’ has already created history by crossing 100K likes in 3 hours and 35 minutes, making it the fastest trailer to cross 100K likes.

The gripping trailer has successfully topped the list by surpassing the trailer of ‘Sultan’ which had raked in 100K likes in 42 hours, ‘Dangal’ in 8 hours 48 minutes, ‘Shivaay’ in 23 hours and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 12 hours.

Following the unveiling of the two and a half minute trailer, the hashtag #RaeesTrailer was trending on social media all day, as fans and critics shared their excitement about the film.

The film’s spokesperson shared in exultation, “We are extremely happy that the trailer has got such a phenomenal response, the team has worked very hard on the film and we all are extremely excited!”

There was already a nail biting wait for the film and the stunning trailer has only added to the eagerness of audiences to watch the movie.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, ‘Raees’ is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’, a day before Republic Day 2017. (ANI)