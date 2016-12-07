Raees Trailer: Watch Shah Rukh Khan in full frontbencher mode in ‘Raees’

Mumbai, Dec 07: Shah Rukh and the entire team has now decided to change the release date of Raees. No, don’t worry they aren’t postponing the film but now, Raees will hit screens on January 25 instead of January 26! The trailer of the movie is released.

Yes, the new release date will be clearly mentioned in the trailer. This happens just a few days after Rakesh Roshan too mentioned that he is releasing Kaabil on January 25. The industry breathed a sigh of relief as the huge clash was directly averted, although the box office businesses of both the film would anyway be affected, even if it released in a matter of two days span.

But now, it’s again Raees vs Kaabil because both the films have changed their release date to January 25 now. While Raees will release on Thursday morning, there was buss that Kaabil will only have Thursday preview evening shows. We still have to get confirmations on that. We tried contacting Sanjay Gupta who remained unavailable.