Rafael Nadal to battle Nick Kyrgios at Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati

Undated, Aug 19: Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated fellow countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal made a flurry of uncharacteristic errors in the first set but settled down in the second and ultimately cruised to a 7-6(1) 6-2 victory on a humid, gusty day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.