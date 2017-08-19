Rafael Nadal to battle Nick Kyrgios at Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati

August 19, 2017 | By :
Rafael Nadal to battle Nick Kyrgios at Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati

Undated, Aug 19: Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated fellow countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final against Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal made a flurry of uncharacteristic errors in the first set but settled down in the second and ultimately cruised to a 7-6(1) 6-2 victory on a humid, gusty day at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Nadal cruises into Australian Open pre-quarters
ATP Single Rankings: Rafael Nadal maintains top spot
Gunfight at Cincinnati nightclub leaves one dead and 15 injured
Roger Federer
Roger Federer enters Indian Wells semifinal
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer Enter Indian Wells Third Round
After the victory against Rafael Nadal in Australian Open, Roger Federer back in ATP top 10
Top