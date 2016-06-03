‘RaGa as the new party chief’: Both Congress and BJP leaders optimistic over new rumours; But for different reasons

New Delhi, June 3: With talks of Rahul Gandhi being promoted to the post of Congress president following debacle of the party in the recently concluded assembly elections, the national Congress leaders raise their expectations. And surprisingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also has started being optimistic after the rumours started spreading but for different reason.

Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani in an interview to a leading daily said “If Rahul becomes the Congress Party president; it would be ‘Ache Din’ for BJP.” Union Minister for Communications and IT highlighted that packaging and repackaging the ‘Prince’ will not help Congress party to retain. He also satirically noted that the decision would rather help.

“He goes for hibernation at one point of time then comes out and shows hyperactivity. This creates confusion on what will be his next step,” said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Though voices have been rising in the Congress to take over the reins of the party from her mother, Sonia Gandhi has so far remained tight-lipped on the issue.

Sonia, who is on a visit to her constituency Rae Bareli, was asked to comment on media reports about Congressmen wanting Rahul to take over as president. But she got into her car without replying to the media.

“We are a national party. There are certain procedures… when it comes to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi we all wholeheartedly accept (their leadership)

“…We all want Rahul to take over, as and when (it will happen), we will make a proper statement,” party spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters.

In Chandigarh, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh said time is right for Rahul Gandhi to take over from his mother as Congress president and favoured Priyanka’s entry into active politics.

“Sonia Gandhi is a brilliant leader. I have said that she has been working (as Congress President) for the last 20 years. If she feels that time has come to give it to a new generation, then she should pass it on and we will fully support Rahul (to take over),” he told a press conference.

A section in the party feels that Sonia should continue as party chief, while another feels that the earlier Rahul takes over the reins the better.

“RaGa was not nominated but elected every other time. So, why should there be any issue regarding that,” said Anand Sharma, a senior Congress leader.

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi, who conceded defeat to Sarbananda Sonawal, opines that Rahul is gaining maturity as the time passes away. “He himself feels that the defeat has taught a good lesson and it would help to guide the party to the right track,” added Gogoi.

According to Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Faarooq Abdullah, RaGa is a man with clear thoughts and this young man should get a fair chance to prove it. “I believe that his thoughts should come into practical terms. Time alone will show how he will emerge as a leader,” he added.